SUMTER, S.C. — Dozens of people gathered at The Lantana Apartments on Tuesday to search for a missing Sumter child.

Nevaeh Lashy Adams, 5, went missing Monday night, after Sumter police say her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead at The Lantana Apartments. Officers now believe the little girl is also dead.

As police investigated the incident, community members formed their own search party, creating small groups and walking around the complex in search of Adams.

"Even if we don't find her, it's always tomorrow; it's always the next day. We're not going to stop," Amore Smith said. "As long as it takes; I don't mind....Peace would be being able to eat knowing that my little cousin is sleeping, knowing that she is eating, knowing that she is safe."

Katecia Shannon walked alongside a small group of searchers, as they inspected the neighborhood for the child. She says Bradley, the child's mother, was a close friend and the news of her death has been heartbreaking.

"She was a good person, sweet. Always smiling; always keeping herself going regardless of what she went through at the end of the day," Shannon said. "This is something she would want me to do, so I'm out here helping to search to find her baby."

Tanisha Toney was also a friend of Bradley's. After spending part of the day searching, she began printing flyers of Adam's and posting them around the city.

"I just printed out a lot of flyers, like, because it's other areas in town, so I can print out flyers and put 'em out and then other people can, if they see her somewhere else or see her whereabouts anywhere else in Sumter, it's a way they can contact [the family]," Toney said.

The crowd split up and continued to search for hours with new people coming and going throughout the day.