SUMTER, S.C. — The search for a man wanted on two counts of attempted murder ended at a Sumter County motel Tuesday.

Deputies say Jadarious Taylor, who was wanted out of Bennettsville, fled to Sumter County after reportedly shooting a man and a woman Tuesday Morning.

Bennettsville Police notified officials in Sumter County for assistance and it wasn’t long before investigators say they found Taylor’s car at the Sunset Motel and Royal Inn on North Main Street.

Deputies then brought negotiators to the motel to try to reach Taylor, but, before they could make contact, they heard a gunshot.

Taylor was found dead inside his room shortly after.

Bennettsville Police have been updated.