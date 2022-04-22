Authorities searching for missing person in Sumter County

Authorities need help finding Alex Antrawne Brailsford after he was reported missing in Sumter County.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's health finding a missing man in need of medical and mental health care.

The department said that 36-year-old Alex Antrawne Brailsford was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with the letter M on the back a black cap, as well as blue jeans, and a lime green jacket with a red stripe.

The department added that Brailsford, who may also go by the nickname King" may be driving a dark gray 2012 BMW 528i with a license plate reading VBA 799. At the time the vehicle was spotted, the sheriff's department said Brailsford was leaving the Lakeside Drive area of Sumter.

While the sheriff's office didn't go into detail, authorities did say that he suffers from medical and mental health issues.