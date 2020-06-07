Baseball and softball summer camps underway in Sumter

It's not too late for families to sign up for baseball or softball camp through Sumter County's Recreation and Parks Department.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Families in Sumter looking to get the kids out and active can join one of the county's summer camps.

Although some have been cancelled due to the virus, softball and baseball camps are still underway for kids up to 12-years-old.

Phillip Parnell, Sumter County's Recreation and Parks director, says they've also stepped-up cleaning and safety measures to help guard against COVID-19.

"We're outside. We try to keep the kids in small groups. We have hand sanitizer. We sanitize the dug outs and the kids have to bring their own equipment and that kind of stuff, own water bottles, that kind of stuff," Parnell said.