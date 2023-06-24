Sumter woman catches small bear on camera

With the warm weather, residents around the South Carolina Midlands have reported seeing bears recently. Here's what you should know.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents in another South Carolina town have reported a bear sighting as temperatures continue to warm up, and the animals find themselves closer to civilization.

Samantha Moore recorded a video along Caldwell Street in downtown Sumter near the bus station that shows what appears to be a small black bear - possibly a cub.

While this bear was on the smaller side, South Carolina Department of Resources experts say the black bear is the largest land mammal in the state. While South Carolina residents mainly see bears in coastal and mountain regions, they sometimes make themselves known a bit further inland.

A bear spotted recently near Blythewood is another example of these creatures traveling through. A resident there said she was shocked when a backyard camera picked up an unexpected visitor.

The good news for those who don't like the idea of a bear as a neighbor is that they are typically just passing by and don't stay in the South Carolina Midlands.

To keep them on their way, animal experts urge residents not to leave items out that may attract bears to the region - namely food.