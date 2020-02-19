SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is celebrating African American heritage in the city on Saturday with food, music and performances happening throughout the afternoon.

Crescent Hospice of Sumter partnered with the Sumter Health and Rehabilitation Center to host their first-annual Black Heritage Celebration.

"We're going to celebrate culture. We're going to celebrate art. We're going to celebrate music," Sandra Burgess with Crescent Hospice said. "We're going to celebrate just food, things that are the roots of black history and the roots of black heritage."

She says community leaders, singers and performers will be on site, all in an effort to highlight African American culture this Black History Month.

"I'm hoping that people take away just the experience of culture and tradition," Burgess said.

The free event will be held rain or shine Saturday, February 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sumter Health and Rehabilitation Center located at 880 Carolina Ave in Sumter.