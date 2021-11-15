Body found in September identified by Sumter coroner

The body was found behind the Piggly Wiggly on Broad Street.

The body found behind the Piggly Wiggly on Broad Street in Sumter has been identified.

The remains, found on September 20 of this year, have been identified as those of Lloyd Welch, Jr., 44, of Sumter.

Welch was identified by DNA confirmation, with the assistance of The State Law Enforcement DNA Division and Dr. Thaddeus Vincent of Palmetto Family Dentistry.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. At this time no cause of death has been determined. The autopsy did not show any signs of foul play or trauma to the remains.