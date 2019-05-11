SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County School District Several school bus routes in Sumter School District were delayed Tuesday after a shortage of bus drivers, who are saying they're protesting over pay.

In a post to Facebook, school officials announced the delay around 8 a.m. The district confirmed 20 out of 90 drivers did not report to work this morning, or about 22 percent of them. The district said 18 were from the Sumter bus hub, while 6 were from the Furman bus hub. Some parents shared on Facebook that their kids did not get to school until after 9 a.m.

The district had to use coaches, teachers, and regular drivers from other areas to cover the routes.

"We commend our coaches, teachers, and regular drivers from other areas who stepped up to ensure the bus routes were covered," the district said. "Routes will run as usual this afternoon, and we do not anticipate any major delays."

Later, News19 observed several bus drivers outside the school district office who said they were protesting for pay.

The district also acknowledged that there had been concerns raised about pay.

"The district received an anonymous letter that contained concerns about pay, improvements, and the desire to meet with the Superintendent," a statement from the district said. "Due to the confidentiality of pay, three days (October 30, November 1, and November 5) were set aside to meet with drivers on an individual basis; however, only six drivers elected this opportunity to meet, and the majority of those canceled.

"This morning, Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox met with a group of bus drivers who had gathered outside of the district office. They presented some valid concerns, and she offered to meet with representatives of the group to continue discussion. Bus drivers will also have the opportunity to meet in a group setting next week.

"As we are still in a fiscal emergency, all matters that pertain to the effective operations of the district, particularly those that impact the education of our children, continues to be our top priority."

This is a developing story. We are continuing to gather more details on this as they are released to us.