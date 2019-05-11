SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County School District says several bus routes are delayed Tuesday after a shortage of bus drivers.

In a post to Facebook, officials announced the delay around 8 a.m.

Comments from parents on the post say some kids have been getting to school after 9 a.m.

It is unclear whether the shortage will affect students taking the bus back home from school.

This is a developing story. We are continuing to gather more details on this as they are released to us.