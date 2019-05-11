SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County School District says several bus routes are delayed Tuesday after a shortage of bus drivers.
In a post to Facebook, officials announced the delay around 8 a.m.
Comments from parents on the post say some kids have been getting to school after 9 a.m.
It is unclear whether the shortage will affect students taking the bus back home from school.
RELATED: Sumter school arrival and dismissal times to change in September
RELATED: SC Department of Education releases school 'report card' ratings
This is a developing story. We are continuing to gather more details on this as they are released to us.