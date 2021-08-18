As some pandemic issues ease, new challenges arise for businesses

Sumter businesses challenged by the pandemic are now getting a slight boost of confidence as some things get easier

SUMTER, S.C. — The challenge to get supplies and staff continues at businesses around the state after the pandemic led to a slow down in production.

While some areas are improving, new challenges are coming up.

At Hines Furniture in Sumter, there was praise from one shopper Wednesday who said he spent months looking for a recliner amid pandemic shortages.

“I’m so happy," Wade Creel said. "If you find it you better get it, because if they have to order it’s six months to a year wait.”

Owner Donny Hines said only recently have things started to improve for them, but there is still a long way to go.

"Some of our vendors were still pretty far out there," Hines said. "Normally we get products within four to eight weeks after we order. Not here. It’s sometimes four to 8 months.”

Elsewhere staffing has been a challenge.

Across the state, construction, trade and transportation industries continue to have a strong recovery as hospitality and retail lag behind, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

While more positions are being filled, the race to fill them is bringing other problems.

“People are going to work for these companies that are offering these sign on bonuses and then leaving shortly after receiving them and then going to work for another company that’s offering the sign on bonus," Sumter Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Hardy said. "So, I think some companies are starting to catch on to this and reevaluate whether they’re actually going to be offering those or not.”

Hines said it could take months before things are back to pre-pandemic levels.

For now, they're feeling thankful for the little victories, like a recliner heading home.