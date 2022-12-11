Cause under investigation after Sumter blaze that injured firefighter

The call came in around 4 a.m. Authorities said a firefighter suffered a hand injury while assisting with the response.

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter.

According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The response that followed shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets where crews had to run a fire hose across the roadway.

While many details, including the cause, are still being investigated, the department did confirm that one firefighter had an injury to the hand as a result of the fire.