Sumter

Cause under investigation after Sumter blaze that injured firefighter

The call came in around 4 a.m. Authorities said a firefighter suffered a hand injury while assisting with the response.
Credit: Sumter Police Department
Sumter firefighters respond to 703 Broad Street in Sumter around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter.

According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The response that followed shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets where crews had to run a fire hose across the roadway.

While many details, including the cause, are still being investigated, the department did confirm that one firefighter had an injury to the hand as a result of the fire.

The address provided is that of the former Community Residential Care, however, fire officials said the structure is currently abandoned and no one was displaced.

