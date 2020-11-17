x
Changes at the top at Sumter's Prisma Health Tuomey

Prisma Health Tuomey has changed the CEO and Chief nursing officer effective Monday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Some changes have come to the top management at Sumter's Prisma Health Tuomey hospital. 

No reason was given for the changes. 

Michelle Logan-Owens, DHA, BSN, RN, is no longer with Prisma Health, effective Nov. 16. Logan-Owens previously served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Terrie Carlton, RN, also is no longer with the organization, effective Nov. 16. Carlton previously served as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Prisma Health wishes both these leaders the best in their future endeavors.

 Louis Smith Jr. has been named interim CEO, effective Nov. 16. 

Smith most recently served as President of Acute & Post-Acute Operations for Northeast Georgia Health System, which included four acute hospitals and 6,000 employees.  

Tuomey Hospital in Sumter

 Levi Campbell, RN, has been named interim CNO, effective Nov. 16.

Campbell has been serving as Executive Director for Nursing System Operations, Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with 21 years in our organization, in patient care and nursing management, particularly in the Midlands

Prisma Health says this will not effect patient care. 

