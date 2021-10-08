Sumter childcare centers prepare for uncertain fall semester as COVID-19 cases rise

Childcare centers are preparing for another uncertain term as students begin their return to class amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

SUMTER, S.C. — Childcare centers are preparing for another uncertain semester as students begin their return to class amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

At Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church's Academic School in Sumter, Director Stephanie Webster said they shut down temporarily this week after at least one student, too young to get the vaccine, tested positive.

“Could we have just shut down that one class or two classes? Absolutely," Webster said, "but we had four classes in the facility, and we made an administrative decision to just shut down those classes, make sure that the school is completely safe.”

Since then, she said they've sanitized the facility and, while protective measures like masking are in place, she worries what challenges the upcoming year will hold as the virus continues to spread.

"We have no idea where it is. We have no control over how it comes in to us, but what we do is the best that we can," Webster said. "Not just our facility, but all facilities are going to be up against that challenge in the upcoming school year.”

At the Sumter YMCA, they're also gearing up for school, as summer camp comes to a close.

"That just makes us a little more vigilant as far as our cleaning and monitoring the kids as they come in. When we pick up from school, we’re going to do temperature checks there and do an overall assessment of each child," Youth Director Fannie Lockett said.