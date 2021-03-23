Sumter charity bridging the gap for those in need of food

According to volunteers, the program was created decades ago by a Sumter couple hoping to make a difference.

SUMTER, S.C. — There is a small food pantry on S. Purdy Street in Sumter that has bridged the gap for many, providing food during their time of need.

“We’re kind of a well-kept secret,” Joan Mudd, a volunteer, said. “We give canned goods away. We don’t have hot meals, but they’re eligible to come every other month. We try to supplement their income.”

Christian Charities of Sumter was created decades ago by a Sumter couple hoping to make a difference, according to Mudd.

“It started out with a couple … at St. Anne’s Catholic Church,” Mudd said. “They witnessed that people would come to the churches and ask for food or vouchers for food… and they were going from church to church and the couple decided that they needed a central location to help…. Pretty much just grew from there.”

Derek Gamble, who directs the Clean Slate Reentry Program said Christian Charities has been a major help for those building a life after incarceration.

“A lot of times there’s a gap between them getting their SNAP benefits and you know, actually getting that stuff activated upon release from incarceration,” Gamble said. “They fill in the blanks and give us food and adequate subsidies and things that we need.”