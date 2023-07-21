Christian Jeep enthusiasts in Sumter hosting fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Hospital

Sumter residents Ashley and Minnie Sue Ardis started Krawlin' for Christ, a Christian group of Jeep enthusiasts, last January. Now, it has over 300 members.

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents and drivers in Sumter may see quite a few more Jeeps on the road in the days to come.

"You've got to buy one, and when you buy one, you can't get rid of it," Ashley Ardis said of the beloved ride.

It's the vehicle that the Sumter resident said he's always wanted. Ardis finally bought one in 2016 and said a community came with it.

"'Cuz Jeeps are the only thing you can buy that comes with friends," Ardis said.

He used his newfound friends to further his faith and started Krawlin' for Christ with his wife, Minnie Sue.

"It's just a wonderful community of Jeepers," Minnie Sue said.

After starting a little over a year ago, Ardis said the group has grown to over 300 members from across the country – from California to Minnesota to Florida – and now they're coming together at the civic center for a car show.

"It's a way for us to be able to community and gather together under Christ and be able to just have a great time but a good clean fun and a good exciting but nice time," Minnie Sue said. "We get together as a community of friends, and we're able to gather and just go out and enjoy each other, spend time together. Great fellowship."

The event on Saturday will have music, dancing, nearly 100 vendors, and a car show that Jeepers can enter to raise money for St. Jude's.

"Children are our future and we have that love for children and all of us in the Jeep group agreed," Ardis said.

People can also use their cars to crawl, driving over a group of cars while learning about the organization's mission of "just sharing God's word with everybody," Ardis says.

Ardis said the Jeep club is a way to share his faith with others since it establishes a conversation starter and a common interest. He has stickers across his vehicle depicting crosses and the group's name.

"You can pull up somewhere at a stoplight, and they'll say "Oh, I love that," and you tell them about the group and about the group, and it starts that conversation to be able to witness to them," Ardis said.