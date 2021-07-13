x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sumter

'Christmas in July' event brings holiday fun to Sumter Farmers Market

The free event is each Friday in July from Noon – 5 p.m. at the Farmers Market at USC Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — Christmas is coming early to the Gamecock City with Christmas in July at the Sumter Farmer’s Market.

Christmas décor, wreaths, woodworking and even holiday foods will be available, according to Market Manager Marie Dorr.

RELATED: Sumter County Museum collecting photos, items to capture pandemic history

“Go ahead and get your Christmas shopping started early,” Dorr said.

On Friday, July 13th, some special guests will also be stopping by.

“Santa’s going to be there. He’s going to be taking pictures ... We’re able to print off the photo right there. It’s $5, and all of the proceeds are going to Save the Llamas,” Dorr said. “River from Save the Llamas will be there for a short period of time so you might be able to see him also, and, of course, we have a surprise guest.”

RELATED: Rescue Llama River takes a stroll through Downtown Sumter

#christmasinjuly continues Friday, July 16 from noon-5 p.m. 🎄Come see Santa 🎄Shop all the deals with our...

Posted by Sumter Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 13, 2021