'Christmas in July' event brings holiday fun to Sumter Farmers Market

SUMTER, S.C. — Christmas is coming early to the Gamecock City with Christmas in July at the Sumter Farmer’s Market.
Christmas décor, wreaths, woodworking and even holiday foods will be available, according to Market Manager Marie Dorr.
“Go ahead and get your Christmas shopping started early,” Dorr said.
On Friday, July 13th, some special guests will also be stopping by.
“Santa’s going to be there. He’s going to be taking pictures ... We’re able to print off the photo right there. It’s $5, and all of the proceeds are going to Save the Llamas,” Dorr said. “River from Save the Llamas will be there for a short period of time so you might be able to see him also, and, of course, we have a surprise guest.”