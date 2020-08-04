SUMTER, S.C. — A curfew in the City of Sumter will begin Wednesday, April 8 at 11 p.m. and end at 5am each day, limiting travel after hours to work and healthcare visits.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark pushed for the measure as a way to limit non-essential travel during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We believe that is a first responder safety issue," Roark said. "The least amount of people that first responders have to engage in the comunity, the less opportunity that they themselves become infected and it also lessens the time that people are together."

Those not following the order could face a fine of up to $100 or 30 days in jail -- the same punishment as outlined in the governor's home or work order.

"We're not trying to create a police state in our community," Roark said. "We're going to take a very measured, prudent approach when dealing with someone. First to determine why are they out, where they're going, if there's any assistance they need and use empathy through this entire process."

The order is just one of a few things happening around the city to curb the spread of the virus.

Testing facilities have sprung up around the area including at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where staff say they're bracing for a surge in patients.

In a statement to News19, hospital CEO Michelle Logan-Owens wrote, "Prisma Health leadership is considering alternative case sites and readying additional inpatient capacity to meet the needs."

She added that they're working with hospitals in other communities including Kershaw Health to assist and say patients who require a higher level of care, like always, will be transferred to one of their Columbia facilities.

Chief Roark added that his department has seen less traffic on the roads - a positive sign that locals are heeding the advice of health officials and staying home.

The curfew will only impact those traveling in Sumter city limits.