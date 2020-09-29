City of Sumter giving masks, sanitizer to residents in need

The “COVID Kits” are available to ward 1-4 residents at the South, North and Bernie HOPE Centers.

SUMTER, S.C. — The City of Sumter is hoping to help curb the spread of the coronavirus by giving away thousands of bags of sanitizer and masks to those in need.

“We said how can we help our community, our most vulnerable population,” City Support Services Director Lefford Fate said, “and we decided that this was the best way to do it for this time.”

Fate said federal funds from the CARES Act helped pay for the project and since it began in late August, they’ve given away more than 3,600 “COVID Kits.”

“We probably have another 1,500 or so bags available and we’re going to be open at the HOPE Centers Monday to Friday until we get all of those done,” Fate said.

Some Sumter residents said these bags mean a lot, especially when some items aren’t always easy to find.

“It’s so hard to get some of this stuff and just to be able to get this assistance is a blessing,” Teresa Simon said.

The bags are for those living in wards one through four, and are available at the North, South and Bernie HOPE Centers until 5 p.m. during the work week.