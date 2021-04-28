City of Sumter preparing to add multiple large-scale murals

Possible locations include the Cut Rate Soda Fountain, Mosaic Park downtown and the alleyway off Liberty Street.

SUMTER, S.C. — If you’re Downtown Sumter, you may have seen the old Trike Imports Sign.

While faded now, it’s one of several locations approved for an upgrade as planning for multiple large-scale murals nears completion.

“We found out two weeks ago that we were awarded the grant,” Sumter County Cultural Center Director Melanie Colclough said.

The next step is finalizing artists and designs.

“Within a year, we should have at least five murals up,” Colclough said, “and it’ll just be just beautiful scenes or flowers or things that will uplift people or make you think of Sumter.”

Other possible locations include the Cut Rate Soda Fountain, Mosaic Park downtown and the alleyway off Liberty Street.

Leigh Newman, the downtown development coordinator, said they’re hoping the art will offer more than just nice scenery.

“What I’m really excited about, there are going to be murals downtown, but they’re going to be murals in other locations in Sumter too and we’ll be putting together a little booklet and it’s going to be like an art tour,” Newman said. “People are going to be able to pick up this booklet, see where all the murals are and kind of travel around Sumter and look at them all. So, we’re kind of looking at it as a way to not only do the murals, but to showcase Sumter.”