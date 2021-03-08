The council had previously recommended mask use after dropping their requirement in April, and say they will continue to do so as the virus remains a concern.

SUMTER, S.C. — In a unanimous vote, Sumter City Council recommended everyone follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and any rules laid out by local businesses regarding mask wearing and social distancing.

Most mask mandates were prohibited in May due an order by the governor. Schools also can't mandate masks due to a decision by the state legislature.

“What’s encouraging is when you go out and just see private businesses already starting to recommend wear a mask before you come into their establishment or just people doing it on their own," Mayor David Merchant said. "We had two council members here tonight that just chose to wear a mask which is great. So, just seeing more folks doing that and being proactive in that, and so just as a council we want to encourage it.”

Last week, the CDC recommended everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors where cases are high.

While some Sumter businesses still have signs up saying those fully vaccinated can enter without a mask, others say they're considering adjusting their guidance to meet the CDC's new recommendations.

Sumter city council is also recommend those who can, get vaccinated.