SUMTER, S.C. — The search continues for a missing Sumter child more than a week after her disappearance.

Nevaeh Adams, 5, went missing after her mother Sharee Bradley was found dead at The Lantana Apartments on August 5. Police believe Daunte Maurice Johnson was the person responsible.

Since Adams' disappearance, family and community volunteers have joined law enforcement in a quest to find her with her story touching the hearts of many in Sumter's community and beyond.

"I shed tears the first night when I heard about it," Eddie Rubin said. "Now... it's just joy in my heart that I just feel like she is alive."

Rubin, a stranger to Adams, joined a small crowd of community helpers gathered at Crosswell Park on Friday to brainstorm ways to find the child.

"God is trying to tell us something," Rubin said. "Trying to bring us together."

This was one of many efforts that have taken place to uplift her family and raise awareness to her disappearance since Adam's mother was killed.

"It's just been a tragic event and we want the family to know that the community as a whole is behind them," Georgetta Jenkins said. "We're here to hold them up and support them."

For Benny Webb, it was one of two recent vigils that encouraged him to act.

"When I saw the vigil the other night, and I heard the cry of the community and the cry of the family, I said I could no longer sit quiet and be still," Webb said. "This community needs to heal; this family needs to heal, and we as a community need to come together to support this family."

Family and community members ask for prayer as the search continues for Adams.

"I hope we find her and... bring justice to pass," Rubin said.