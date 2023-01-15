Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified

No suspected cause has been publicly released.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.

Roughly 13 firefighters and three stations arrived at the scene and managed to put out both the camper and an attached lean-to shed that had also started burning.

However, crews eventually found the body of a man who has since been identified by Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker as 50-year-old Kevin Floyd.

Floyd's family has been notified of the death and an autopsy has since been scheduled for the upcoming week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.