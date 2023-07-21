Crosswell Home for Children gets new baseball field through community support

The residential and foster care organization provides help to 30 children in need of a home. Now, the kids have a baseball field thanks to donations and volunteers.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community has been pitching in to help a local children’s home get a baseball field. The Crosswell Home for Children started in 1935, and helps children from birth to age 18 through short-term foster care and residential living.

“Sports touches a lot of people in different ways,” Executive Director Jerry Allred explains.

Allred is a sports-lover and a coach. It’s why he says “that’s always been in my mind to have a baseball field.”

Allred has been wanting the space to play with the kids living at Crosswell, who aren’t able to live at home with their guardians for various reasons.

“Once a kid loses hope, there’s not a lot left for them to lose. So if we can restore that, if we can help a family kind of get back on their feet and see hey we can work through our issues, we don’t have to stay like this, we can make some changes, we can make some adjustments,” Allred shares. “We kind of look at ourselves as extended family members. We’re here to help.”

The community took on that mission, raising nearly $40,000 through purchasing raffle tickets all to build a baseball field for the kids to enjoy.

“It kind of touched my heart a little,” Adam Bryant shares.

Bryant is the man responsible for the project. He heard about Allred’s dream of having a field, and decided to make it happen.

“I have kids and it really hit home, you know?” Bryant says about his motivation for wanting to help. “And I just wanted something for them and what could we do to help?”

Bryant has spent the past several months out on this field getting it ready, along with the help of other volunteers.

“There’s power in sports for kids. It’s very empowering for a kid to learn a skill and it’s also just what kids do, right?” Allred shares. “Kids in foster care a lot of time don’t get to participate in normal childhood activities, and our kids are kids. They're just like kids in the neighborhood. They laugh; they cry; they fall down; they get up; they play. And we wanted to provide a space for that.”

Tomorrow, community members who helped with the project are invited out for the field’s opening day with games, a bounce house and a cookout, which Allred says is “really a time to celebrate the community that pitched in and helped us and let the kids run around and play.”