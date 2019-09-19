SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The preliminary hearing for Daunte Johnson, the man police say killed a Sumter mom and her young daughter, was held Thursday.

Johnson faces charges of murder for the deaths of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams and Sharee Bradley. Sumter police believe the mother and daughter were killed on August 5 at their home, and police have said that Johnson confessed to killing them both with a knife. Johnson told officers he dumped Nevaeh's body in a nearby dumpster after the killings, according to investigators. The girl's body has still not been located.

During Thursday's hearing, John Melton, an officer with the Sumter Police Department, testified to some of the details of the case.

Melton said that after processing the crime scene and performing tests, investigators discovered DNA evidence supporting his confession.

"It's important to emphasize that, that presumption of innocence is a hallmark of our system and (Johnson) remains innocent," Tim Murphy, Johnson's attorney said.

He defended his client, questioning Melton in the proceeding.

During that questioning, it was revealed that there was no recorded evidence of Johnson's initial interview with police, but he did speak to investigators afterwards and those interactions were recorded.

Nevaeh Adams

Family photo

The officer also said that they haven't found any DNA of the child on the murder weapon, but they did find a drop of her blood at the crime scene.

Emotions were still raw for the family of the victims as the search continues for Adams.

"I just want the healing to begin and the healing is not going to begin until we go through what we got to go through here," Elijah Nelson, Bradley's stepfather, said. "God is still in control and God is in the midst of this, and I know he is."

Nelson says they will continue to search for Adams. The court, however, found probable cause for the case against Johnson to move forward.

Johnson has a criminal history that dates back 10 years that includes charges in both Missouri and North Carolina. When he was arrested, officers say he was driving a stolen car that he took from Aaliyah Stanley of Missouri.

An arrest warrant also states Johnson shot and killed Stanley out in Missouri, stole her vehicle, and traveled to Sumter. They say he was attempting to sell it in the area.

Sharee Bradley, Naveah Davis

Family photo