Discover Downtown Sumter Scavenger hunt begins on Friday

Here's how to participate and what to expect if you win.

SUMTER, S.C. — A scavenger hunt is giving residents and visitors alike a chance to see the sights in Sumter - and win prizes - beginning this weekend.

The next in the series of Scavenger Hunts in Downtown Sumter begins on Friday. Participants will race to complete challenges and earn points to win.

"We encourage all participants to have fun exploring Downtown Sumter, South Carolina, and visit the many amazing businesses and amenities we have to offer, " Communications & Tourism Director Shelley Kile said.

For those wishing to start the hunt, Sumter Tourism is using the GooseChase App. The app is free to download and the game is free to play with prize packages for the top winners.

There are three types of missions in the scavenger hunt: photo missions, video missions, and bonus missions.

The hunt will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24.