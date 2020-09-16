Discussions continue for face-to-face option in Sumter Schools

Sumter School District leaders say they will update families this Friday regarding any decision that has been made.

SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions for a potential transition to face-to-face learning continues in Sumter this week, after the school district decided to start the semester virtually due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Sumter School District leaders spoke with the State Department of Education over the phone about face-to-face learning, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The district tells News19 those discussions are ongoing, and they will update families this Friday regarding any decision that has been made.

This comes after district leaders met September 11 to discuss the possibility of some face-to-face instruction. No decision was finalized.

According to the district's return plan, students who want to learn in-person would be split into two groups, if they decide to allow in-person courses.

When Group A is learning in-person, Group B will be learning remotely and vice versa.

On Wednesdays all students would learn remotely.

Those wanting to stay virtual only will have that option as well.