Man taken to hospital with multiple 'lacerations' after domestic incident in Sumter County

The sheriff's department shared preliminary details about the incident but said much of the case is still under investigation.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds.

According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a woman, described as the victim, and two older juvenile children. Based on what deputies learned from the victims and the blood found at the scene, deputies began searching the area and checking with nearby hospitals for another person.

That person, a man who has not been publicly identified, was soon found not far from the home. The sheriff's office said in its statement that the man had multiple injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff's department told News19 that these injuries were determined at the hospital to be lacerations.

The victims at the home were also provided medical attention.