Driver dies after vehicle crashes into Sumter home

Police say the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday.

SUMTER, S.C. — One person has died after reportedly crashing into a home in Sumter on Sunday morning.

Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Sumter Police are still investigating exactly how the crash occurred. The Sumter County Coroner's Office is still working to make contact with the driver's next of kin. As such, the person's name has not yet been publicly released.

