One dead after accident at Sumter Speedway, investigators say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One driver has died after an accident Saturday night at the Sumter Speedway.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the driver had a medical emergency after the race while still inside the car, wrecked and was taken to the hospital.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office said he died of natural causes. His name has not been released at this time.

According to the Sumter Speedway's Facebook page, Saturday night was the season opener, kicking off their 64th year.