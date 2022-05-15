Gunfire outside Sumter restaurant wounds patron

Police are still searching for the suspects.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has been treated and released after an incident outside a Sumter restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to Sumter Police, officers were called to the IHOP on Broad Street around 5 a.m. to the shooting. Preliminary investigations reveal that a man and his girlfriend were leaving IHOP when they were approached by an unknown man and woman.

The male suspect began arguing with the victim and soon pulled out a gun and opened fire, wounding him. The suspects then drove away in a black sedan.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey for treatment but was later released. No other injuries were reported.