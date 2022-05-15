Gunfire outside Sumter restaurant wounds patron

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has been treated and released after an incident outside a Sumter restaurant early Sunday morning.
According to Sumter Police, officers were called to the IHOP on Broad Street around 5 a.m. to the shooting. Preliminary investigations reveal that a man and his girlfriend were leaving IHOP when they were approached by an unknown man and woman.
The male suspect began arguing with the victim and soon pulled out a gun and opened fire, wounding him. The suspects then drove away in a black sedan.
The victim of the shooting was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey for treatment but was later released. No other injuries were reported.
Police are now asking anyone with details about the suspects or who may have seen the attack unfold to call 803-436-2700. Tipsters can also call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.