86-year-old man with dementia missing in Sumter

Police said he hasn't been seen since he drove away from his home around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man who drove away on Sunday afternoon and hasn't been seen in several hours.

Authorities say 86-year-old Donald Keith Fraley, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at his home driving a black 2001 Acura with a South Carolina license plate reading SHY 624. The police didn't provide any information regarding where he may be heading.

At the time of his disappearance, Fraley was wearing a green shirt and dark cotton pants.