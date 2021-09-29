Hayride, pumpkin patch and more at Fall Farm Days in Sumter County

Dorr Farms is hosting Fall Farm Days every Saturday in October with fun for all ages.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Fall is here and Sumter is getting in the holiday spirit with all the food and festivities to get you ready for the season.

At Dorr Farms in Gable, they're celebrating with Fall Farm Days featuring a corn maze, hayrides, a pumpkin patch and much more.

"We have different food trucks coming in each week," Farm Owner Marie Dorr said. "Our Country Store will be open, where we’ll have our fresh produce in there along with pumpkin theme type of decorating items you need.”

"We enjoy being able to work with kids, give them an opportunity to get outside, have something to do," Dorr said. "And we have kids of all ages ... Everybody enjoys it.”

It's happening from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each Saturday in October.

Dorr Farms is located at 5225 Dorr Acres Rd, Gable, South Carolina.