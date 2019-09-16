SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter's annual Fall Feast is on Thursday, September 19 bringing an all-you-can-eat selection of some of the best food Sumter has to offer.

It's a major fundraiser that collects thousands of dollars each year to beautify areas across the county.

Rebecca Lynn Kennedy is the events manager for the city and the chair of Sumter Green -- The nonprofit hosting the feast with the goal of creating a greener, cleaner county.

"Well, I tell you, if you like to eat, my suggestion is to come and wear come elastic, because we have everything from wild game to steak, ribs and shrimp," Kennedy said.

Each year, the Fall Feast attracts people from across the area with food and music, raising upwards of $15,000 that has contributed to the placement of area signage and greenery.

"Our main goal is to beautify Sumter, so it helps us get tourism coming in," Kennedy said. "Nobody wants to live where it's dirty and a lot of litter and that type of stuff so we've taken on a lot of that responsibility."

This year's feast will be held from 6:00 - 8:30 PM at the Nettles Building on USC Sumter's Miller Road campus.

Pre-ordered tickets are $35 per person for unlimited food and drinks and $45 at the event, if available. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.