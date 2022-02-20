Sumter man's disappearance leaves family worried

Family told police that Jatori Burgess had recently seemed distraught and disappeared on Sunday.

SUMTER, S.C. — A search is underway for one Sumter man whose disappearance has left his family concerned.

The Sumter Police Department reports that both family members and officers are concerned for the well-being of 21-year-old Jatori Burgess after he left his home on Green Swamp Road earlier in the day, Sunday.

Citing his family, police said that Burgess had "appeared distraught" in recent weeks, though the reasons for this were not provided. Family said that's one reason why they're particularly concerned about his disappearance.

Burgess is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The last time anyone saw him he was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.