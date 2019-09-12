SUMTER, S.C. — One of South Carolina's largest, free holiday light displays is showcased in Sumter at Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

It features more than a million lights, according to the city's tourism director Shelley Kile, and is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

"Come out here. Enjoy the lights. You can walk in and around them and under them. It's really beautiful," Kile said.

The display, known as the Fantasy of Lights, will twinkle the entire month of December.

The Pilot's Club floating Christmas tree is an annual favorite, along with Santa's village angels and holiday characters, a Facebook post from the gardens said.

"They will see characters of all kinds throughout history from your favorite cartoon characters and beyond," Kile said.

Santa will also be stopping by.

Santa's Village is also open at the Heath Pavilion:

Friday, December 6, 6-8 PM

Saturday, December 7, 6-8 PM

Friday, December 13, 6-8 PM

Saturday, December 14, 6-8 PM

There, kids can write letters to him and take pictures with the big man himself, while sipping hot cocoa and enjoying the nightly music and entertainment.

The gardens, located at 822 W Liberty St, will light-up every Sunday-Thursday night from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.

The main parking area remains closed for construction. However, visitors can find drivable and walkable displays located down Garden Street and around the Heath Pavilion.

RELATED: New Swan Lake Iris Gardens entrance to include 24-ft swan sculpture