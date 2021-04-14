The town joins communities nationwide expecting its share of billions of dollars in federal funds. Meanwhile, Sumter County could receive $20M.

SUMTER, S.C. — Communities across the country are expecting their share of billions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

Among them, the town of Pinewood.

“To have funds coming to a community like Pinewood, it becomes a gamechanger,” Mayor Jack Spann said.

He says the rural Sumter County town could receive upwards of $200,000.

One focus, he said, is their water tower.

“Through the years, it has been maintained and we still do the best we can to maintain it,” Spann said, “but the maintenance that we need to do to it now, presently is about $100,00 and without any outside aid the town of Pinewood could not afford to do that.”

While they wait for more information on the funds, the county is waiting too.

It could receive roughly $20 million from the plan.

“We’re right in the middle of our budget process so we were glad to hear that,” County Council Chairman Jim McCain said.

While early in the process, McCain said they’re hoping to use the funds for Covid-19-related expenses, freeing up cash in the county budget for other things.

“Council is not making any decisions as far as capital expenditures until, first of all, the money is in the bank, so to speak,” McCain said, “and secondly, we get the guidelines from the Treasury Department as to what the money can be spent on.”