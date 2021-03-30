Sumter remote learning center sees fewer students as in-person classes increase

More seats were empty this week, as the district extends in-person learning and parents grow more comfortable with their children returning to class.

SUMTER, S.C. — Fewer students are learning remotely at the M.H. Newton Family Life Center in Sumter as some return to in-person learning.

For many, this has been their routine since the start of the pandemic when the Sumter School District went virtual and families sought out a safe space for students while away at work.

“Over the past two months or so, as school has been beginning to open up more, more and more of our children are returning to school on a full-time basis,” Program Executive Director Barney Gadson said.

It’s a step closer to normalcy, but still many seats remain filled with virtual learners.

“Some families are still reluctant of sending their kids back because of the numbers and the uncertainty,” Gadson said.

Lakecia Harris is a mentor at the center with two children attending the program.

Despite Sumter Schools expanding to five-day learning in the coming weeks, she said her kids will remain virtual.

“The environment here is less children; the population is smaller than at the schoolhouse, and I work here so I have more eyes on my children here,” Harris said. “As more people get the vaccine, I will feel comfortable.”