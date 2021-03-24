'Fit for Life' program prepares Sumter athletes for life in, out of sports

The ‘Fit for Life’ Program takes senior athletes through a series of virtual sessions, teaching them things like public speaking, basic banking and more.

SUMTER, S.C. — A new program at the Sumter School District is working to prepare student athletes for opportunities in and outside of the locker room.

The ‘Fit for Life’ Program takes senior athletes through a series of virtual sessions, teaching them things like public speaking, basic banking and budgeting, contract negotiations and more.

Erika Williams is with The Link, the economic development department for Lee and Sumter Counties.

“Essentially, the athletic directors approached us as the local economic development arm just to strengthen the soft skills of their athletes. So, we were very excited about the program,” Williams said.

They launched it with three sessions this semester.

“For an example, we’ll take a topic such as public speaking and say it’s a post-game interview, or game day fits is really dressin’ for success,” Williams said.

She hopes to expand the program next school year with six in-person sessions.