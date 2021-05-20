Community fair will have activities, food trucks, and mental health resources

Sumter’s Healthy Transitions: Roads of Independence Center is hosting a community fun fair with activities, food, and mental health resources for those in need.

SUMTER, S.C. — If you’re looking to find some fun this weekend, one community health center has you covered.

“It’s an event just for the family to come out and see what services are available for them if ever they should need them,” Program Director Keisha White said. “We’ll have a live DJ, we’ll have food trucks, we’ll have fun and games for kids and the family, so just a fun time for all to be had.”

The event comes as part of the program’s effort to highlight mental health issues for the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness month.

Organizations like the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition, Department of Social Services, Federation of Families and Sumter United Ministries will be present.

White also says the city be presenting a proclamation recognizing the month as a time to focus on those facing mental health challenges.

“I’m hoping that we are making the community more aware that everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health and that there are agencies and organizations available to assist them if they need them,” White said.

The free event will be held Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roads of Independence office at 1175 N. Guignard Drive in Sumter.