SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Gateway Plaza on Broad Street in Sumter County is undergoing an extensive renovation that will include multiple new retail businesses.

Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below will join Great Clips to complete the first phase of the plaza's expansion.

"This is a long-awaited expansion that there's been a lot of speculation about over the last couple of years and its finally come together," Brenda Atkins-Richardson, the property manager for Coldwell Banker Commercial Cornerstone which serves as the exclusive retail leasing and property management agency for the center, said. "We have already bull dozed one section of the development... and we're still in the process of negotiating with other national tenants for the out parcel eateries that will come later."

Construction for the new businesses is expected to be completed by next summer. In the meantime, all of the current businesses, including the TJ Maxx, are open during the construction.