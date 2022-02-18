Sumter Police search for suspects wanted for shooting outside business

Police believe one or both men may have exchanged gunfire with other shooters who drove by in an SUV.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are on the lookout for two men, at least one of which may be connected to gunfire outside a local business.

According to a statement from the department, 21-year-old Denetrick Holland and 19-year-old Dae'veon Nelson-Peterson were seen near Atlantic Street Grocery before noon on Wednesday.

At that time, police believe gunfire was exchanged between passengers in a passing SUV and one or more people who were outside that store. No one was hurt during the shooting but multiple cars were struck during the exchange.

Authorities believe either Nelson-Peterson or both men were involved in the shooting and are being sought by the department. Officers are also working to identify anyone else involved, particularly the occupants of the SUV, described as a white, older model Toyota.