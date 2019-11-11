SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of people gathered downtown Sumter Monday to celebrate our nation's heroes.

The day started with a parade featuring active military and veterans along with the city's mayor and council, police, sheriff's deputies and others honoring those who have served.

"To me, it's a celebration," Lt. General Terry Ferrell of U.S. Army Central said. "We ask men and women to go and fight our nation's wars. They are willing to die for our nation. So, today, we're honoring those veterans....On behalf of them, let's be special; let's make them feel special."

A ceremony followed on the Sumter County Courthouse front lawn.

About 30 local veterans were awarded at random for their service. Floyd Keels was among them.

Sumter Veterans Day Ceremony 2019

Kayland Hagwood

"I had two tours in Vietnam, but I have an accumulation of 20 years of service," Keels said. "It means so much to be recognized and to be given some recognition for the service. We have a better country, we have a safer country because of our veterans and because of the people who are in uniform."

Prisoners of war, active duty military, the fallen and those missing in action were also honored Monday in Sumter.