SUMTER, S.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since Sharee Bradley, a mother of three, was found dead in a Sumter apartment complex.

On Saturday, hundreds of friends, family and community members gathered at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church for her funeral service.

Police believe Bradley was killed by Daunte Johnson, a man she knew and one who may have also killed her five-year-old daughter Nevaeh.

At the funeral, family said they're focusing on the positive as the search continues for Bradley's child.

"Sharee, we love you, our hearts will always be with you in the heavens," Carolyn Webb-Prince said, "...and Nevaeh we love you and we know that you will come home to us one day, if not in this life, we will have you in the next life."

RELATED: 'She trusted him': Friend of Sumter mom explains relationship with suspected killer from her eyes

Bradley's story caught the hearts of people across the state with many coming to her service to support and uplift her family.

"I just had to be here because it really touched me and it really hurt me and I wish they'd find her child," Cathy Calvin said.

Those who knew her called her 'Re Re.'

"She was a fighter. You mess with Sharee, you got a tiger on your hands," one speaker said.

RELATED: 'I can’t lose that hope': Family stays positive as search continues for Sumter girl's body

RELATED: 5-year-old SC girl was dumped in garbage, police believe

She was also loving and devoted to her children. Police, family and community members continue to pray that her daughter is found.

"We know that God is able and, as long as we know that we haven't found a body yet, we know that that little girl is alive and well," Webb-Prince said, "...and even if it's not for in this body... we pray and we hope that she will come home to us."

Neveah Adams

Family photo