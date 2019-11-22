SUMTER, S.C. — A free, annual Thanksgiving meal will return to Sumter's Boys & Girls Club on Sunday.

Geraldine Singleton leads the effort each year.

"I usually do anywhere from 800 to about 1,000 people... and I do most of the cooking," she said.

Singleton and a group of others started the tradition about 35 years ago as a way to help home-bound seniors during the holidays.

"By me being, doing home health and going into a lot of different homes, I found that a lot of those elderly people could not cook and couldn't open the canned goods," she said. "I feel good by doing it and helping them."

Today, the event is much larger.

After meals are delivered to Sumter area-seniors, the Southside Boys & Girls Club will open for anyone in need to come and eat.

There will also be a clothing giveaway and message from an area-pastor.

The event will be hosted Sunday, November 24 at noon at the Southside Boys & Girls Club on S. Sumter Street.