'Isolated' shooting leaves one dead in South Sumter neighborhood

Police said the suspect in the shooting was arrested after admitting to approaching deputies that he shot the victim.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody after admitting to shooting a man in Sumter County who ultimately died.

The shooting happened Thursday night at a home in the 1000 block of Vaughn Street in the South Sumter community.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies made contact with 50-year-old Edward Phillip Miller who admitted to the crime and was taken into custody.

Police said his alleged victim, 48-year-old Shaun Delpatrick Rich of Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said his family has since been notified and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Miller has since been taken to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center where he faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. His first appearance is scheduled for Saturday morning.