Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy Kitchen to give away 1,000 free meals Tuesday

Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy Kitchen will give away 1,000 free meals to the community on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

SUMTER, S.C. — For those in Sumter in need of a free meal this Thanksgiving, you’re in luck.

Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy Kitchen is offering 1,000 free meals to the community on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and I just want to make sure that I’m able to do my part, give back to the community,” Lampkin said. “I’ve been doing this over the course of the pandemic and we’re going to keep doing it, so we’re going big this time. Last time we did 900, this time we’re doing 1,000, so I believe in God for it to be successful.”

Those interested should drive-up to the restaurant located at 5642 Broad Street Tuesday evening, and stay in the car. Lampkin says one plate will be given for each person inside until they reach 1,000 served.

“You’re going to tell me what you’re thankful for, and we’re going to rejoice about that,” Lampkin said. “I’m going to give you a plate of hot food… and we get to meet each other and have a sense of normalcy for one moment in our community and in our nation.”