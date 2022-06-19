K-9 officer missing in Sumter County; police ask for help finding him

Jake, a 3-year-old yellow lab, got away from his tracking team after a successful search for an elderly person earlier Sunday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding one of their own.

The department shared on Sunday afternoon that Jake, one of its K-9 officers, got away from his tracking team after a search for a missing elderly person earlier in the day in the county. While the search was successful, Jake is now missing.

The department describes Jake as a 3-year-old yellow lab. He was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the Cane Savannah and Apollo Street area of Wedgefield.

Jake is often used for tracking but is also involved in community engagement in schools and other public activities, so he can be approached. He is tall and slender and wearing a black harness with the words "Police K-9" on it.