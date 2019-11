SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter police say a missing Sumter woman has been found safe.

Kendra Hawkins, 21, was located Friday morning in Newberry. Police did not provide any additional details on her discovery.

Hawkins,was last seen on October 31 when officials say she was seen leaving with someone she met on social media.

Family members has said she left in a Champagne-colored Buick LaSabre with a person to go to the Spartanburg area.

Her family was worried because she has a medical condition.