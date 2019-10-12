SUMTER, S.C. — Letter boxes to Santa have arrived in downtown Sumter.

Although Leigh Newman, who works with the city, says she can't exactly say how he gets the letters, she can confirm the process is truly magic.

"That's kind of a city secret. I mean, we kind of have a direct line to Santa with the city, so we can't really talk about that, but they make it," she said. "They do make it there."

Alfred Wilson says he remembers writing letters to Santa as a child.

"It was marvelous," Wilson said. "You know, dealing with the snow and seeing the Charlie Brown Christmas'm and being able to drop a letter here and there... it was amazing."

Kids in Sumter will get the chance to share the same joy.

The boxes can be found at several locations around the city, including the Sumter Police Department, The Sumter Opera House and Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter.