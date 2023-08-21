Lee County Council on Aging expanding site

The center has seen almost 30 seniors a day, doubled from several months ago and officials say the expansion is needed.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The tape is up and the holes are being dug on the grounds of the Lee County Council on Aging.

Eight hundred square feet are being added through a grant-funded project, to meet the needs of those in the community.

“We'll be expanding the dining area, it's very needed, sometimes we are wall to wall in there,” says Laurie Watkins, Executive Director

She says the place has seen an increase of 15 seniors daily over the last few months. Bringing their total to 25-30 people daily.

“We're having more and more people come in, more and more people call, a lot of our activities we need room to move around, so it’s very much needed," she adds.

She’s not sure what’s causing the increase, but she is making sure they can meet the need.

"At one time the numbers were low coming back from COVID and those hadn't gotten back out into participating and socializing," she adds.